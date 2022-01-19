Australia leg-spinner Cameron Boyce created history by becoming the first-ever cricketer to achieve a rare double hat-trick in the history of Big Bash League (BBL). Boyce achieved the feat while turning up for the Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday against the Sydney Thunder in the match number 55 of this BBL in Melbourne. Boyce also became the first bowler from the Renegades to achieve a BBL hat-trick. Boyce's unbelievable effort was spread across two overs and it all started in the final delivery of the 7th over when he dismissed Thunder opener Alex Hales.

Returning to bowl the 9th over, Boyce deceived Jason Sangha off the first delivery as the right-hander got stumped trying to charge down the track and hit the leggie over the top. In the next ball, Alex Ross tried to play a reverse sweep and was trapped in front as Boyce completed his hat-trick.

The drama did not end there as the leg-spinner then dismissed Daniel Sams for a golden duck on the very next ball to make it four in four and complete a double hat-trick.

"We still can't believe this happened!! A double hattie from Cameron Boyce!!" tweeted the BBL.

Watch: Cameron Boyce takes double hat-trick in BBL

Boyce, who has represented Australia in 7 T20Is, picked up another wicket to finish with staggering figures of 5 for 21 in his full quota of four overs.

That Renegades were able to restrict the Thunder to 171 was mainly due to the single-handed effort by Boyce. All other Renegades bowlers apart from Zahir Khan and Boyce went the journey courtesy Hales and Usman Khawaja (77).

It was Boyce who broke the dangerous opening stand between Khawaja and Hales in the 7th over. The Thunder had raced to 80 in 6.5 overs when Boyce turned the match on its head.