Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli left all his fans utterly shocked after a video, showing him in a deteriorated state, went viral on social media. In the he video, the 52-year-old was seen struggling to walk properly as people had to give him support and remove him safely from the road. Kambli looked slightly disoriented and he was finding it quite difficult to find his balance. However, Kambli, who represented India in 117 international matches, has come up with a fresh health update. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kambli gave a "thumbs up" and stated that he absolutely fine.

@sachin_rt : plz watch #VinodKambli.

Really looks in a bad shape and is in need of urgent medical help.

I know you have done a lot for him but i will request you

to keep your grievances aside and take up his guardianship till he gets better. Thankspic.twitter.com/a4CbGNNhIB — Rahul Ekbote(@rekbote01) August 9, 2024

He said, "By the grace of God, I am fit and fine and surviving." He also stated that he is still fit enough to go out in the field and bat.

A childhood friend of India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli has played more than 100 ODIs for India and 17 Test matches. The talented left-hander slammed almost 10,000 runs in First Class cricket with a best individual score of 262.

Meanwhile in international cricket, Team India lost three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 0-2. After the first match ended in a tie, Charith Asalanka and co edged past India in the rest of the two matches and clinched the series.

It was Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997. Talking about the 3rd ODI, chasing a competitive 249 on a sharp turner at Premadasa, India were bowled out for a woeful 138 in 26.1 overs.

This was former India batter Gautam Gambhir's first tour as the new head coach and the team faced a shocking defeat.

"I don't think it is a concern (spin problems). But it is something we have to look at individually and as a game plan. It is a joke, when you are playing for India there is never going to be complacency. When I am captain there is no chance of that. But you have to give credit to good cricket," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after the loss.

"Sri Lanka played better than us. We looked at the conditions and went with the combinations, there are also guys who need to be looked at and hence the changes," he added.