Virat Kohli was in sublime form at the Cricket World Cup. The former Indian cricket team captain became the first player in history to scored over 700 runs in a single edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup. In 11 matches, Virat Kohli scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62. Virat Kohli also scored three centuries and six half-centuries. However, Virat Kohli's batting did not fully impress several like former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez.

After Virat Kohli scored a ton against South Africa, former Pakistan batter Mohammed Hafeez made strange remark after the ton. "I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first," he said on Top Cricket Analysis show.

West Indies great Brian Lara was asked about the people referring to Virat Kohli's batting as selfish. His reply was stunning.

"Those who are saying all these things are jealous of him. I have faced this too in my career. There are people who burn with envy because of the amount of runs we have scored," Brian Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

Virat Kohli is 35 now and supremely fit but West Indies great Brian Lara believes that getting to 100 tons will be very difficult for Virat Kohli .

"How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he'd need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job," Lara said.

"Can't say with certainty, no one can. Those saying are not using cricketing logic. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career. I won't be adventurous and say Kohli will do it.

"Age doesn't stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100

centuries seems the most difficult one."

Brian Lara added that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli's discipline.

"Only Kohli can come close. I'm a big fan of his discipline and dedication. The way he prepares for a match by giving it his all… how can you not be his fan," he said.

"My best wishes are with him. I'd be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend and like I said before, I'm a big fan of Kohli."