The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled Team India's new jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. To add some flavour to the excitement, the all-new jersey was projected on the tallest building in the world - the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. BCCI shared the iconic moment on Twitter and wrote, "The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here."

The clip recorded more than one lakh views on the social media platform within a few hours of being uploaded.

Named the 'Billion Cheers Jersey', the new jersey has been inspired by fans of the Indian cricket team.

BCCI unveiled the jersey on Wednesday via a video post on Twitter. "Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game. Get ready to cheer for Team India," BCCI wrote in its tweet.

"The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will start its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International stadium.

Prior to that, India are slated to play two warm-up games against England and Australia on October 18 and 20, respectively. Both warm-up fixtures will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.