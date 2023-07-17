It all happened in the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday as San Francisco Unicorns' batter Finn Allen's bizarre run out became the talk of the town during the match against Seattle Orcas. The incident happened in the fourth over when Cameron Gannon bowled a delivery to Allen who tapped it towards short mid-wicket to steal a quick single. However, Allen took a casual stroll and Shehan Jayasuriya was alert to the situation as he picked up the ball and affected the run out, and caught the batter napping.

Allen was in a state of disbelief after his brainfade moment cost him his wicket. Notably, he was batting on 29 off just nine deliveries.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?



Was this the only way Finn Allen could get out tonight?



HEADS-UP play and a BEAUTIFUL throw from Shehan Jayasuriya!



42/1 (3.2) pic.twitter.com/GZk5bkYG4Q — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 16, 2023

Speaking of the match, the Seattle Orcas won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Orcas did not have the best start, losing the wicket of explosive opener Quinton de Kock (9) within the first two overs.

Nauman Anwar and Shehan Jayasuriya steadied the ship with a partnership that saw them cross the 50-run mark within the first powerplay.

However, Anwar's (30 in 21 balls with five fours) wicket fell right at the end of the first powerplay.

Heinrich Klaasen came out to bat and along with Jayasuriya constructed a magnificent partnership that the Orcas reach 177/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the San Francisco Unicorns for 142 runs within 18 overs.

Klassen won the 'Player of the Match' award for his performances.

