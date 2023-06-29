Players unsually appealing for a wicket is quite a common scene on a cricket field. However, players not even making a genuine appeal is a bit rare. What is rare of the rarest is when a batter is out, yet the fielding side fails to appeal for the wicket. Call it nothing but a brainfade moment! A similar incident was witnessed during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings at SCF Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Lyca Kovai Kings' S Sujay was the batter, who had the lady luck on his side. On the fourth ball of the third over, he steered a fuller delivery towards the cover point and tried to steal a single. A good fielding saw a throw coming at the non-striker's end. Sujay, in a bid to save himself, jumped over without even entering the crease. Before he could land inside, the ball had already hit the stumps. Sujay was gone for all the money but to his good luck, none of the Salem Spartans players appealed for it.

Watch the video here:

Sujay, who was then batting on 10, went on to score 44 runs off 32 balls, helping his side Lyca Kovai Kings post 199 for 8 in 20 overs. Salem Spartans lost the game by 79 runs as they were bundled out for 120.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League saw history being made during the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans earlier this month. It was none other than the captain of the Spartans side, Abhishek Tanwar, who conceded 18 runs as he completed the last legal ball of the 20th over of the innings.