The MCC Weekdays Bash XIX came to a conclusion last week with the final between Aerovisa Cricket and Rabdan Cricket Club. However, the fixture was marred by controversy after Rabdan batter Kashif Muhammad and Aerovisa bowler Nasir Ali were involved in a brawl. The incident happened on the final ball of the 13th over after Nasir dismissed Kashif and decided to give a fiery send off to the batter. Nasir was seen having a go at Kashif, who initially didn't say anything despite the bowler hurling abuses towards him.

However, Kashif's over the top animated celebration sparked tensions, leading Kashif to finally confront Nasir. This led to a violent fight between the two.

While the umpires and their teammates tried to separate the two, Nasir grabbed a bat and decided to hit Kashif on his back. Even the batter tried to have a swing at the bowler, but was stopped by his teammate.

The incident was captured in a viral video on social media platform X.

KALESH on Cricket Pitch pic.twitter.com/mhvNYFIp4I — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will be back in action on Friday as it takes on Bangladesh in the 2nd and final Test in Kanpur.

The Rohit Sharma-led side lead 1-0 in the series after beating Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai last week.

Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a 119-run knock in the second inning. His 167-run partnership with Rishabh Pant kept Bangladesh's threat at bay.

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh. He played a crucial 113-run knock from 133 balls in the first inning.The 38-year-old bagged a six-wicket haul in the second inning, which helped India clinch a 280-run win on day four of the Chennai Test.

Ashwin's spell in the second inning marked his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history. The only player ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67.

(With ANI Inputs)