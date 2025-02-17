One of the most renowned names in Indian cricket, Ajinkya Rahane is a name that hardly needs an introduction. The batter played all three formats for India, though it was Test cricket where he truly made a name for himself. Not part of the Indian team in any of the three formats at present, but Rahane hasn't given up hope of an international comeback. While national selection doesn't really remain in Rahane's hands, perseverance does. Having made sacrifices all his life, Rahane knows how to remain calm and wait for his opportunity.

"I used to come from Dombivali, the train journey was the most challenging for me and I used to travel alone from the age of 8 because my father had to go to office," Rahane said in an interview with The Indian Express. "I come from a lower-middle-class family. My mother used to babysit to earn extra money because my father's salary wasn't enough to make ends meet. Those memories are in my mind and that is why I try to be grounded. This fame and money has come only due to this game."

The veteran batter, who has lead the Indian team to some famous wins as a leader, also shared insights into his mindset as a captain.

"I don't like to go into their personal space but as a leader, if I feel I need to tell them anything, I will. I have seen players with talent but wrong choices and wrong friends took them astray. It's important not to forget where we all come from. Many times when a player is having a great run, you see people with them. Suddenly, if things go wrong, the same people vanish. So it is very important to know who your true friends are," he says.

Rahane dug deep in his memory as he recalled those times when he had started to gain attention on the international circuit. The batter revealed that he only bought a second-hand WagonR when he made his India debut.

"This is where my family values came in. They never said don't spend, but they only said if it's needed, do it. I bought a car very late in my life, I used to take a lift from Nilesh Kulkarni, Avishkar Salvi or Pravin Tambe. I bought a second-hand WagonR when I played for India. People said bada car le but for me it was about travelling in comfort. I wanted to invest wisely. After two years, I bought a Honda City," Rahane added.