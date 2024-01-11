It has been quite long since there has been an India vs Pakistan bilateral series. The last time the two teams played a bilateral series was in 2012-13. Since then, the arch-rivals have faced each other in only ICC and continental events. This is one match which holds a special signifcance for cricket fans of both the countries. Whenever the Indian cricket team clashes with the Pakistan cricket team, the stadium is fully occupied and viewer ship soars.

However, the political relationship between the two countries has meant that an India vs Pakistan does not look anywhere close to the horizon.

In the midst of this, Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, gave an interesting statement in a press conference on Wednesday.

"As far as India-Pakistan series are concerned, both the boards are ready to play one another as long as there is government clearance,” Zaka Ashraf was quoted as saying by pcb.com.pk, the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

there has been no reaction from the BCCI after this statement.

However, in Sepetmber, 2023, Union Sports Minsters Anurag Thakur said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier decided a bilateral series of cricket between India and Pakistan wouldn't take place until Pakistan puts end to "terrorism". Anurag Thakur while speaking to reporters said, "BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks and infiltration. I think the sentiments of the country and of the public are also the same."

The statement came after three top Indian security personnel were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag's encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir which has enraged.

India recently played Pakistan at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the match by seven wickets. They will next face each other in the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on June 9.