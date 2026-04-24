Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on Friday, and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli celebrated the occasion in a unique style. The two players shone with their performances in school cricket and also played for India together. On Sachin's birthday, Kambli appeared in an advertisement in which he was sitting with kids at Shivaji Park - the iconic ground in Dadar, Mumbai, where he and Sachin trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar. "Aye partner, aaj celebration toh banta hai. Happy Birthday, partner (Hey friend, we need to celebrate today)," Kambli said in a video.

Talking about Tendulkar, Kambli said, "This is a special day for me. I remember my partner Sachin Tendulkar every 24th April. We share incredible memories from our early days, celebrating birthdays and dominating the maidans together. That bond is unbreakable."

Kambli and Tendulkar were two of Indian cricket's greatest talents, rising through the ranks during the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, only one of them - Tendulkar - went on to have a legendary career spanning 24 years. On the other hand, Kambli, who was regarded by many as a greater talent than Sachin, failed to fulfil his potential, playing for India for just nine years.

Born on April 24, 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he did not register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name - the most by any player in the format.

Tendulkar amassed 15,921 Test runs, including 51 centuries. Revered as India's "God of Cricket", he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings - a distinction he holds exclusively.

(With ANI inputs)

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