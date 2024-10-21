India's star batter Shubman Gill's name came under focus during a Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. In an episode of the recently-released season three of the series, there was an enquiry about Gill regarding an event, which would also have stars from the cricket fraternity. The discussion on Gill's name began when actress Neelam Kothari enquired if he would be coming to the event. Bhavana Pandey quickly reminded Neelam that Gill was one-quarter of her age. Interestingly, the entire discussion got diverted towards the pronounciation of Gill's name. All the celebrities present there, including Maheep Kapoor, Kalyani and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, struggled to pronounce the cricketer's name.

After the team's loss to New Zealand in the first Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave a hint at batter Gill's fitness, who had missed out on the game due to neck stiffness.

India did feel the absence of one of their best young talents, as fine batting performances from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and fiery bowling spells from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke helped New Zealand secure their first Test win in India after 36 years as they defeated the hosts by eight wickets despite a fine fightback from the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table-toppers. Despite fine knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Pant, India faced a collapse after the introduction of the new ball and could set only 107 runs for the Kiwis, which they chased down successfully.

Speaking about the match in the post-match presser, Rohit said about Gill, "Shubman Gill seems okay at this point in time."

During the match, Gill was often witnessed practicing in the nets, seeming to have overcome his fitness issues.

(With ANI Inputs)