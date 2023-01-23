Australia's left-arm pacer Joel Paris leaked as many as 16 runs for one legitimate delivery in Hobart Hurricanes' Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday. He conceded 12 runs before he bowled a legitimate delivery which was hit for a four. Hobart Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl first. Paris, who came to bowl the second over of the innings, bowled two dot balls to Steve Smith before losing the control on his bowling.

Coming over the wicket, the left-arm pacer bowled a short ball outside off stump to Smith, but some beautiful wrist work from the batter saw the ball sailing over the backward square leg for a six. To make it look worse for Paris, the umpire signalled it a no-ball. On the free-hit, Paris sprayed a fuller ball down the leg stump. The ball swung away from Smith and ran away for a four. The next delivery was another fuller ball from Paris to which Smith shuffled across the stumps and whipped it towards the square leg fence for a four.

Watch the video here:

15 runs off one legal delivery!



Steve Smith's cashing in once again in Hobart #BucketBall #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/G3YiCbTjX7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2023

Paris gave away 32 runs in three overs while taking one wicket of Kurtis Patterson.

On the other hand, Steve Smith starred the innings with a 66-run knock off 33 balls. It is worth noting that this was the third consecutive time in the ongoing BBL season that the right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark. In the previous two matches, he had registered scores of 101 and 125 not out.

Smith's team Sydney Sixers posted a total of 180/7 against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.

