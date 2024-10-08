Jasprit Bumrah has received a well-earned rest after starring for India in a 2-0 home Test series win over Bangladesh. However, while Team India plays on in the three-match T20I series, Bumrah has been spending his time in a different sphere of cricket. The pacer - recently crowned as the No. 1 Test bowler in the ICC rankings - was spotted during the blockbuster India-Pakistan game during the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where India ended up winning the game with seven balls to spare.

As India's women's team aimed to chase down a target of 106, Bumrah was spotted in the crowd, giving an interview to broadcasters.

The 30-year-old is next expected to feature in India's three-match home Test series against New Zealand, starting October 16. He is also expected to be a guaranteed selection as India tour Australia for five Test matches later in 2024.

India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: As it happened

Bumrah witnessed India notch up their first win of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Having restricted Pakistan to a below-par score of 105 in 20 overs, India's run chase got off on a very stop-start note.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana got out for just 7 off 16 balls, while both Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues struggled for momentum on a slow UAE pitch. However, their contributions of 32 and 23 respectively helped India move closer to the target.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took India home, scoring 29 off 24 balls. However, she had to walk off injured with apparent neck pain.

Earlier, Arundhati Reddy's three wickets helped India restrict Pakistan to just 105.

After a devastating loss to New Zealand, and with reigning champions Australia and a tricky Sri Lanka side still to face, qualification to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup still remains an uphill task for Team India.