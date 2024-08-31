Team India is all set to face Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, kick-starting from September 19 in Chennai. The T20 World Cup 2024 champions will be back in action after a hiatus of more than a month as their last appearance came against Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. Earlier this year, India faced England in five Tests, so this will also mark their return to the longest format after a gap of six months. However, ahead of the highly-anticipated Test series, India faced a big blow as batter Suryakumar Yadav suffered a hand injury.

The explosive T20I batter, who has played just one Test in his career so far, was eyeing a possible return to the longest format for India. He was playing in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament for Mumbai and was also named in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which will begin from September 5.

However, things did not go as planned for Surya as he ended up injuring his hand during a Buchi Babu tournament match against Tamil Nadu . According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Surya suffered the injury while fielding against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore.

It was further stated that currently there is no clarity about Surya's participation in the Duleep Trophy. Moreover, it also unclear whether he will be featuring in the Tests against Bangladesh.

Earlier, Surya had expressed his desire of cementing his place in the Indian Test team. He made his Test debut in February 2023 against Australia.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again. I made my debut for India in Tests. After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now," Suryakumar said as quoted by ICC.