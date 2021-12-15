Story ProgressBack to home
BBL 2021-22 Live Score Updates, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Ben Dwarshuis Strikes Early, Melbourne Stars Two Down
Big Bash League 2021-22 Live Score, MLS vs SYS: After being sent to bat, Melbourne Stars have lost two wickets early against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
BBL 2021-22 Score Updates, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live© Twitter
After being sent to bat, Melbourne Stars have lost two wickets early against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ben Darshuis and Steve O'Keefe are the two wicket-takers for Sydney Sixers till now. For Stars, skipper Glenn Maxwell and middle-order batter Nick Larkin are on the crease. Both the teams are on top-half of the points table and are also tied at the same points (7). Sydney Sixers sit at the second spot while Melbourne Stars are at the third. Sydney have the best net run rate in comparison to other teams and they have lost just one match.
Match 13, Big Bash League, 2021/22, Dec 15, 2021
Play In Progress
STA
46/2 (6.2)
SIX
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.26
Batsman
Nick Larkin
17 (17)
Glenn Maxwell
25* (13)
Bowler
Lloyd Pope
12/0 (1)
Tom Curran
8/0 (0.2)
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live
1 run.
1 run.
Four!
Short, on middle. Blocks that one solidly.
FOUR! Perfect placement by Nick Larkin. Shorter delivery, around middle. Nick Larkin hangs back and cuts that towards deep point fence for a boundary.
Lloyd Pope starts off with a very full delivery, tossing it up and around off. Nick Larkin chops it towards deep point for a brace.
Lloyd Pope is brought into the attack now.
Short of a length, on the body. Larkin works it to fine leg for one.
Short again, on off. Larkin pulls it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Short of a length, around off. Blocked out.