After being sent to bat, Melbourne Stars have lost two wickets early against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ben Darshuis and Steve O'Keefe are the two wicket-takers for Sydney Sixers till now. For Stars, skipper Glenn Maxwell and middle-order batter Nick Larkin are on the crease. Both the teams are on top-half of the points table and are also tied at the same points (7). Sydney Sixers sit at the second spot while Melbourne Stars are at the third. Sydney have the best net run rate in comparison to other teams and they have lost just one match.