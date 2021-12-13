Brisbane Heats have won the toss and elected to bowl against Melbourne Renegades in their third match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 on Monday at the Carrara Oval Stadium in Queensland. Heats are at the bottom of the points table and they are yet to win their first game of this year's league. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades have won one of their two games and they sit at the second last spot in the points table. Renegades won their first match of the season by 2 runs against Adelaide Strikers where leg-spinner Zahir Khan returned with figures of 3/24 while defending 154 runs.

