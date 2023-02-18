Story ProgressBack to home
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra Look To Extend Lead
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra took a comprehensive lead of 143 runs over Bengal, heading into Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Saurashtra look to extend lead over Bengal on Day 3.© Twitter
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra took a comprehensive lead of 143 runs over Bengal, heading into Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Sheldon Jackson (59) ensured that Saurashtra grasped a firm grip over Bengal ending the day at 317/5, dampening their chances to stage a comeback. Opener Harvik Desai played a half-century knock while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten on 57 at the stumps on Day 2. Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel were the only Bengal bowlers to make it to the wicket's column as they scalped two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra from Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022/23, Feb 16, 2023
Stumps
BEN
174/10 (54.1)
SAU
317/5 (87.0)
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.64
Batsman
Arpit Vasavada
81 (155)
Chirag Jani
57* (100)
Bowler
Akash Deep
78/1 (27)
Ishan Porel
72/2 (18)
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards square leg.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
No run.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.