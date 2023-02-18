Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra took a comprehensive lead of 143 runs over Bengal, heading into Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Sheldon Jackson (59) ensured that Saurashtra grasped a firm grip over Bengal ending the day at 317/5, dampening their chances to stage a comeback. Opener Harvik Desai played a half-century knock while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten on 57 at the stumps on Day 2. Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel were the only Bengal bowlers to make it to the wicket's column as they scalped two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra from Eden Gardens in Kolkata

