India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is one of those players, who frequently get overlooked by the selectors. The Rajasthan Royals skipper, who made his international debut in 2015, was also snubbed from the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 squad. He was later named in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad but did not play a single match. Recently, he was a part of the Indian team which faced Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series, where he played two matches but could not score even a single run.

Recently, the 29-year-old batter appeared in an event, where he stated that he is actually not worried about getting snubbed as long as Team India is winning.

"I will just go and play whenever they select me. That's it! End of the day, our team is doing well. I am the kind of person who believes in higher purpose. I just try to take things positively under controllable circumstances and put up the efforts," said Samson at an event.

Before the Sri Lanka series, Samson also featured in the five-match T20Is against Zimbabwe, where he played three matches. He scored a half-century in the fifth and final match, where India claimed the series with 4-1 scoreline.

Since his debut in 2015, Samson has played 30 T20Is and scored 444 runs. He has also played 16 ODIs and scored 510 runs.

Apart from international cricket, Samson has also played 167 IPL matches and scored 4419 runs, with three centuries and 25 half-centuries.

He also had a wonderful IPL season in 2024, where he scored 531 runs in 15 matches for Rajasthan Royals and emerged as the fifth highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Talking about Team India, Rohit Sharma and co lost three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 0-2. After the first match ended in a tie, Charith Asalanka and co edged past India in the rest of the two matches and clinched the series.