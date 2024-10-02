The Indian cricket team secured a comprehensive 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh to move one step closer in its bid to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Bangladesh, who clean swept Pakistan in a two-match Test series last month, were blown away inside three days in the series decider in Kanpur. As Bangladesh suffered contrasting fates in their last two series', former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has made a huge claim to summarise the outcomes.

Basit admitted that there is a massive difference of class between the cricket of India and Pakistan currently. He also went on to claim that barring Australia, no other team is capable of giving India a run for their money.

"Fark aap dekh le India aur Pakistan ka fark. Yeh haqeeqat hai, isko maane. Agar aap issi soch me rahenge ki humari cricket bahut achchi hai, toh bekaar hai. India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai, baaki aise hi hai. Mere khayal se 19th or 20th series jeeti hai (Please notice the difference between India and Pakistan. This is the truth, accept it. If you keep thinking that our cricket is very good, then it's a waste)," Basit said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, India continue to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They have a point percentage of 74.24% after 11 fixtures, above second-placed Australia (62.50% in 12 Tests).

India will now take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series, followed by a five-Test rubber against Australia Down Under.

The upcoming five-match Test series between India and Australia will start on November 22. The series will see India and Australia play in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025.

India were able to retain the title in the last four successive BGT, which includes their famous series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21, where Rishabh Pant played a remarkable knock of 89 not out in Gabba and snatched the victory in style to end Australia's 32-year undefeated run at their fortress.

(With IANS Inputs)