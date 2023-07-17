Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra believes that the national selectors have found themselves in a “beautiful situation” when it comes to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal stunned everyone by slamming a brilliant ton on Test debut against West Indies but he was not included for the ODI series. However, he was named in the squad for Asian Games and Chopra said that he expects the left-hander to push for a spot in all the three formats in the near future.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal - it is a beautiful situation. The guy scored a century on Test debut, you have not kept him in the ODI list, so he is a part of the Asian Games,” Chopra said on YouTube.

“He is not in the ODI race currently, whether it is the Asia Cup or the World Cup. However, over the next eight to ten months, I won't be surprised if he is pushing in all formats.”

Chopra also weighed in on the inclusion of Rahul Tripathi in the Asian Games squad despite the experienced batter not having a good time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“He is not there for the West Indies tour but it is absolutely right to invest in Rahul Tripathi despite him having a bad IPL because before that you had played him for India. If you forget him after an ordinary IPL, it seems like you are not doing the right thing. Tilak Varma, who is a part of the team for the West Indies tour, is a part of this team - makes a lot of sense.”

Advertisement