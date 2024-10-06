It isn't easy being Rohit Sharma. The India captain has inspired everyone with his positive intent as a leader and counter-attacking approach with the bat. Rohit's mindset has done wonders to his reputation as a cricketer over the last year or so. As the Pakistan cricket team and its skipper Shan Masood go through a rough patch, a 'Rohit Sharma advice' has been given. Former Pakistan cricketer Basti Ali has asked Masood to be be 'bahardu' (brave) like India captain Rohit if he is to bring his career as a skipper back on track.

"Shan Masood saab, counter-attack kar dena chahiye tha aapko (you should have counter-attacked)," said Basit, suggesting he too shoul've announced playing XI after England did ahead of the first Test.

"It's still not late, do it in the morning (Sunday) after assessing the pitch," he said. "What will happen at most? A mistake, so what! Mistakes happened against Bangladesh as well. The one who counter-attacks, wins."

Basit feels Masood's inability to take bold decisions has prevented him from becoming a successful skipper. Citing Rohit's example, Basit said that Masood needs to be bolder in decision-making.

"Agar aap chahte hain ki Rohit Sharma ke jaise bahadur banein kaptaani mei, to faisle karein (if you want to be brave like Rohit in captaincy, then make decisions). If you take brave calls, then only you will win," said Basit.

Basit also asked Masood to help his teammates elevate their confidence level by cheering them up. He also rued the fact that Pakistan don't have the sort of marquee players that India have, citing examples of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

"You don't have a Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, (Ravindra Jadeja) or 'Boom Boom' Bumrah. So raise the confidence level of those you have with you. Tell them 'you are my match-winner'. Simple theory," Basit concluded.