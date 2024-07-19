The BCCI's media statement announcing the India cricket squad for the Sri Lanka Tour was an interesting one. Both the ODI and T20I squads had several interesting choices and omissions. Suryakumar's promotion as India T20I captain and Pandya's demotion from the leadership group were the main talking points. However, there was one line in the statement which seemed to convey a strong message. The BCCI media statement said that the Board "will continue to monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season, 2024-25."

This is a direct message to the players who aspire to play for the national team.

Assam's Riyan Parag has reaped benefits for his stupendous performance in last year's Vijay Hazare National one dayers where he scored seven half-centuries. It has been learnt that national selection committee will give full importance to domestic cricket performances.

Rookie pacer Harshit Rana, who had 19 wickets for KKR in this year's IPL and was selected for the first two Zimbabwe T20Is, has been included in the ODI squad as it is believed that the selectors think it is the best time to broaden their pool of pacers and check how they fare at the elite level.

Recently, a PTI report claimed BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that even star cricketers must make themselves available for domestic engagements when they are free from national duty. But exceptions will be made for the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The BCCI would, however, want all the other Test specialists to play at least one if not a couple of Duleep Trophy games in August as a precursor to the Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

"This time there is no zonal selection committee for Duleep Trophy. Only national selection committee will pick Duleep teams.

"All Test team contenders will be picked. For Rohit, Virat and Bumrah, it will be their choice if they want to play or not," the source added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, who scored a 46-ball-hundred, missed out as there is no place for him at No. 3 where the skipper himself will bat. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also didn't find a place.

With only six ODIs left, three against Sri Lanka being the last batch of 2024, before next year's Champions Trophy, it was imperative for both skipper Rohit and main batter Kohli to play this series so that the new coach can tactically think about the combinations.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricket team's 'Kohinoor', has been preserved while Ravindra Jadeja has been rested keeping the 10 Tests -- five home and five away -- in mind.

With PTI inputs

