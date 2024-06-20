Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is so far the front runner for the role of the head coach of the men's national cricket team. There might not be a tough competition but the fact cannot be denied that another former India opener WV Raman is also among the consideration. If one forgets the name and compares the experience of the two, Gambhir has only served as mentor for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders while Raman holds a vast coaching experience that ranges from domestic cricket to IPL to Indian women's cricket team.

"The Indian cricket board must look at utilising the services of both Raman and Gambhir. There are numerous ways in which one can do that - say have Gambhir as head coach and Raman as batting coach or allow Raman to have more say in red ball. Lot of ways one can use them because both can benefit Indian cricket and that's what one should look at," News18 quoted a source that has been tracking developments.

"Raman has seen these youngsters grow from close quarters when he filled in as coach during different U-19 and A series. He can be your right guy to handhold these players as the side is set to undergo a massive transition in the next couple of years. That is likely to begin in T20s after the World Cup and ODIs, Tests will witness that too in next 12-15 months," added the source.

Appearing for the first round of interviews for the role of Team India's head coach, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked some tough questions.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was fully prepared to grill Gambhir and Raman as they presented their views on the role that Rahul Dravid will be leaving in a couple of weeks. While Gambhir appeared for the interview virtually, Raman was said to be physically present.