Jay Shah, the Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday announced an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers and match officials. Shah, made the announcement on Twitter and also stated that due to this decision, around 900 personnel will be benefitted. "I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise," tweeted Shah.

“It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution,” Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president, said in a statement.

This announcement from Shah came on Day 2 of the ongoing e-auction for IPL media rights.

Last month, Shah had also announced a Rs 1.25 crore prize money for groundsmen and curators of all six venues that hosted IPL 2022.

"I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season," Shah had written on Twitter.

Promoted

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," he added.

The league stage matches of IPL 2022 were played across Maharashtra. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator were played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata while Qualifier 2 and Final were played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Kolkata.