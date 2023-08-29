The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) boss has confirmed that The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny is set to travel across the border to attend the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30. While PCB remains the host for this edition's Asia Cup, the tournament will only partly be held in Pakistan, with the majority of the matches scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. Such a format was set up over the BCCI's reluctance to send its players to Pakistan for the tournament, over security issues. But, the BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla have accepted the Pakistan board's proposal of hosting them in Multan on the opening day of the tournament.

"BCCI President and Vice President are coming to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of Asia Cup," Zaka Ashraf said, according to Pakistan media. "We welcome everyone who is coming to Pakistan [during Asia Cup]".

The Pakistan board chief's comments came on the occasion of the jersey launch of the men's national ODI team. Ashraf also expressed faith on his team's ability to emerge successful in both the Asia Cup and the forthcoming World Cup.

"Our team is currently united and performing well, and consequently is number one in the ODI team rankings," he said.

"Looking at the recent performances of the team, it is hoped that our team will be successful in the World Cup, however, at the moment all the attention is focused on the Asia Cup," he added.

The PCB boss also shed some light on the team's new ODI jersey.

"The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits," he said.