After the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has grown to be the costliest cricket tournament in the world, sources have told NDTV that a T10 league may be started by the BCCI. Though nothing is official, the sources have said that the league is being proposed in the window where the Champions League T20 was being played. The Champions League T20 was a tournament where franchises from different leagues competed.

How can a T10 League impact Indian cricket? NDTV talked to former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi on the issue.

"I can't see anything impacting IPL now or going forward. It is recession proof. It might become the No. 1 sporting event in the world in terms of viewership or revenue," Modi told NDTV over a video call.

"First there was Test cricket, then ODI Cricket and then T20 cricket. Now people are contemplating T10 cricket. Let's forget about T10 for some time. ODI is dying and it should die. People should focus on Test and T20s. Allowing another format is extremely detrimental to cricket. T20 is brand new, the teams are starting flourish. If there was another window, I would have started a second T20 league in a knockout where there would be teams competing and the top four sides would qualify for the second stage where the IPL teams may enter directly."

There is a T10 League which has been organised in the UAE since 2017.

"From the details I am hearing from you, the T10 league seems to be a tournament in which there will be a international club format. If I am right, it will be completely Doomsday from Day 1. Because there isn't a ICC T10 tournament, all the members don't have a T10 format," Modi said.