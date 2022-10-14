Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be hosted by Pakistan and one question on everyone's minds is whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would be sending Team India to participate in the tournament. Now, it has been confirmed that the board is open to sending a team to Pakistan for the continental tournament, but the final decision will be taken after the government gives its nod. The board sent a letter to all state associations ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting and it looks like travelling to Pakistan is certainly on the table.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023 and after that, the World Cup will be taking place in India.

The BCCI will be holding its Annual General Meeting on October 18 as well.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Promoted

Since then, both teams have not played in bilateral series, and the teams have just met in world events or Asia Cup.

India had last toured Pakistan in 2005-06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. On that tour, the teams played three Tests and five ODIs.