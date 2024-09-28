In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced match fee for cricketers playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition to their lucrative contracts, a player will get Rs 7.5 lakhs per game as match fee. The historic decision was announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on social media. Shah said that the decision was made to "celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances" in the IPL. Shah also revealed that each "franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore" to facilitate the match fee, adding that if a player plays all league games in a season, he will get a lucrative sum of Rs 1.05 crore.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Shah posted on X.

Meanwhile, the 10 IPL teams will be reportedly allowed to retain five players as well as the option to use one Right-to-Match (RTM) card during the upcoming mega auction. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the retention rules are set to be finalised ahead of BCCI 93rd Annual General Meet, to be held on September 29, Sunday. However, the report couldn't clarify how many Indian or overseas players can be part of the retained lot.

"It could not yet be confirmed how many Indian players can be part of the set of retained players or whether there will be a cap on retained overseas players. What is also unknown are the retention slabs," the report claimed.

However, the report did mention that the overall purse for each team could go up to the Rs 115-120 crore mark, as compared to the salary cap of Rs 90 crore from the mega auction three years back.

"The overall purse could not be confirmed either, but it is understood it will hover around the INR 115-120 crore mark," the report added.

The date for the mega auction, most likely in the second week of November, too could be announced along with its venue.