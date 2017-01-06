BCCI Gave Yuvraj Singh A Slightly Belated Wedding Gift: Sunil Gavaskar

Yuvraj Singh returned to the ODI format after a gap of three years after being included in the India squad for the limited overs series against England and former captain Sunil Gavaskar said the stylish left-hander deserves every opportunity to make a comeback.

Yuvraj, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, last played an ODI for India back in December 2013 against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance was on March 27, 2016 against Australia at Mohali in the World T20.

"Yuvraj deserves every opportunity to make a comeback. BCCI gave him a slightly belated wedding gift," Gavaskar told NDTV on Friday.

The left-hander had a hugely successful 2016 Ranji Trophy season, smashing 672 runs in five matches (8 innings) with a high score of 260. He averaged a whopping 84 and recorded two centuries and two half-centuries.

"He might not be as brilliant as he was when 21 years old but he is still an outstanding fielder," Gavaskar added.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England, the BCCI selection committee announced on Friday, January 6.

Kohli will captain a 15-member Indian side for the ODIs, while also leading a 15-member squad for the T20I series against England.

The right-handed batting talisman was handed the captain's role following MS Dhoni's decision to step down as skipper on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, young Rishabh Pant has been included in the 15-member T20I squad for the three-match series against England, owing to some sterling performance in the domestic circuit.

"Keeping Pant in the side is a recognition of his performances in the domestic circuit," Gavaskar said.

ODI Squad:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

T20I Squad:

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra.