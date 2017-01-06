 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

BCCI Gave Yuvraj Singh A Slightly Belated Wedding Gift: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 06 January 2017 19:41 IST

Yuvraj Singh, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, last played an ODI for India back in December 2013 against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance was on March 27, 2016

BCCI Gave Yuvraj Singh A Slightly Belated Wedding Gift: Sunil Gavaskar
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech married in a low-key affair on November 30. © PTI

Yuvraj Singh returned to the ODI format after a gap of three years after being included in the India squad for the limited overs series against England and former captain Sunil Gavaskar said the stylish left-hander deserves every opportunity to make a comeback.

Yuvraj, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, last played an ODI for India back in December 2013 against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance was on March 27, 2016 against Australia at Mohali in the World T20.

"Yuvraj deserves every opportunity to make a comeback. BCCI gave him a slightly belated wedding gift," Gavaskar told NDTV on Friday.

The left-hander had a hugely successful 2016 Ranji Trophy season, smashing 672 runs in five matches (8 innings) with a high score of 260. He averaged a whopping 84 and recorded two centuries and two half-centuries.

"He might not be as brilliant as he was when 21 years old but he is still an outstanding fielder," Gavaskar added.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England, the BCCI selection committee announced on Friday, January 6.

Kohli will captain a 15-member Indian side for the ODIs, while also leading a 15-member squad for the T20I series against England.

The right-handed batting talisman was handed the captain's role following MS Dhoni's decision to step down as skipper on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, young Rishabh Pant has been included in the 15-member T20I squad for the three-match series against England, owing to some sterling performance in the domestic circuit.

"Keeping Pant in the side is a recognition of his performances in the domestic circuit," Gavaskar said.

ODI Squad:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

T20I Squad:

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra.

Topics : India England Yuvraj Singh Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh included in India's ODI, T20I squads for England series
  • Gavaskar says well deserved comeback for Yuvraj Singh
  • Yuvraj last played an ODI for India in December 2013
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Is A Leader By Nature: Chairman Of Selectors MSK Prasad
MS Dhoni Is A Leader By Nature: Chairman Of Selectors MSK Prasad
Yuvraj Singh The Comeback King Does It Again
Yuvraj Singh The Comeback King Does It Again
Virat Kohli to Lead Indian Squad in ODIs, T20Is vs England
Virat Kohli to Lead Indian Squad in ODIs, T20Is vs England
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.