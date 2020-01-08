The Big Bash League (BBL) has so far lived up to fans' expectations as it has provided them with some exciting contest between the bat and ball. The game's shortest format is often criticised for being a batsman's game, but the bowlers have also grabbed headlines with some spectacular bowling spells, proving the naysayers wrong. In two different BBL games on Wednesday, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed hat-tricks playing for Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars respectively. Rashid Khan, who plays in different leagues across the globe, picked his third T20 hat-trick playing for Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Sixers .

Here are the videos of both the hat-tricks:

??? Rashid Khan's got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood's birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

An iconic BBL moment.



Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Rashid Khan's hat-trick was spread across two overs. He first dismissed opposition skipper James Vince on the second last ball of the 11th over and then removed Jack Edwards leg-before-wicket for a golden duck.

Rashid, who is the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world, trapped Jordan Silk (16) on the first ball of the 13th over to complete his hat-trick.

Despite shining with the ball and returning with figures of 4 for 22 in his four overs, Rashid couldn't help his side win the match. Rashid's spell, however, did give Sydney Sixers some nervy moments in their moderate 136-run chase.

In the end, birthday-boy Josh Hazlewood smashed three consecutive boundaries off the bowling of Peter Siddle to finish off the match in the 19th over, with eight balls left. Sydney Sixers won the match by two wickets.

The second hat-trick of the day came when Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf removed Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams off successive deliveries in the last over of Sydney Thunder's innings. This was the first hat-trick for any Melbourne Stars bowler in the BBL.

Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for his side as he dismissed three batsmen, giving away just 23 runs in his four-over spell. His spell also helped Stars restrict Thunder to 145/5 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars riding on half-centuries from opener Marcus Stoinis (50 off 44) and skipper Glenn Maxwell's 59 not out off 37 balls chased down the total quite comfortably, winning the match by six wickets with 13 balls left. They replaced Sydney Sixers on top of the points table after registering their sixth win from seven games.