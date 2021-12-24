Despite losing to Brisbane Heat by 39 runs, Adelaide Strikers had few positives to look at during their Big Bash League (BBL) match on Thursday. One such particular highlight was Matt Short's catch to dismiss Sam Heazlett during the first innings. Receiving a googly from Adelaide's Rashid Khan, Heazlett tried to go for a maximum but it went off the bottom half of his bat to the left of Short near the long-on boundary. Short had to run a few steps and then put in a stunning dive to catch the ball right next to the fence. Such was the brilliance of the catch that many Adelaide players ran up to congratulate the 26-year-old cricketer. Even BBL paid tribute to Short's effort and uploaded the highlight on social media. It was also captioned as, "Short loves a screamer!!"

Here is the video of the brilliant catch:

Brisbane ended up posting 208 for seven in 20 overs, courtesy of a fine 78-run knock by Ben Duckett.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan took three wickets for Adelaide in four overs and conceded 34 runs.

Facing a target of 208 runs, Adelaide could only reach 169 for eight in 20 overs. Despite a half-century by Jonathan Wells, the other Adelaide batters failed to impress at the Adelaide Oval.

Matthew Kuhnemann and Mark Steketee were in brilliant bowling form, taking three wickets each.

After the win Brisbane were placed fourth in the BBL points table with eight points from five matches. Meanwhile, Adelaide were in the fifth spot with seven points from five games.