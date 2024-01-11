There have been several hilarious dismissals in cricket over the years - ranging from unbelievable to truly bizarre. In a video going viral on social media, a batter lost his wicket in what the internet described as the 'worst dismissal in history'. The bowler lost control of the ball while completing the delivery and the result saw the ball going way far from the pitch. However, the batter decided to chase the wayward delivery and attempted to slam it for a six. However, to his misfortune, he did not connect well with the ball and it went straight to the wicket-keeper. The commentator could not control himself and said that this clip will surely go viral soon.

Meanwhile, in the world of international cricket, the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20 format after 14 months will be keenly observed when India face a dangerous Afghanistan in the first ever white-ball series between the two teams, beginning in Mohali on Thursday.

The three-match contest will be India's last before the T20 World Cup in June, giving the team more clarity on where it stands ahead of the ICC event in Americas.

Worst dismissal for a batter in cricket ...!!!pic.twitter.com/hHYmvqj1Gf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

However, the final 15 will be picked on the core group's performance in the IPL, which precedes the World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli, now that they are back in the T20 setup, are a certainty in that squad but the accomplished duo would first like to get the most out of the games against Afghanistan, who would be without their star spinner Rashid Khan.

The focus, however, will firmly be on the two India greats, easily among the biggest crowd-pullers. Their presence on the field would be a big reason for the Mohali crowd to brave the prevailing cold wave.

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup. Kohli, on the other hand, will look to up his strike rate in the middle overs as the modern game doesn't have room for anchors anymore.

The team, having returned from South Africa last week, will only assemble by Wednesday evening for the series-opener on Thursday evening.

Though the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma remain in the squad after performing top-order duties in in the drawn series against South Africa, Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit.

Across formats, Gill did not have the easiest of times in the Rainbow nation and will be looking to pile on the runs against Afghanistan with the fringe openers breathing down his neck.

In his toughest test yet in a blossoming T20 career, Rinku Singh proved his worth in the South African conditions and will be a key player for India in the middle-order, especially in the absence of the injured duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

