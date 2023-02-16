Mumal Mehr, a 14-year-old girl from a small village near Barmer, Rajasthan, has taken social media by storm. A video of the teenager batting fabulously with a wide range of shots has been widely shared on social media. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar impressed and shared the video from his Twitter account with a special caption: "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. (Yesterday there was the Women's Premier League auction and match has already started. Impressive) Really enjoyed your batting. #CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20," he tweeted.

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. #CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20



(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

Mumal has rarely ever stepped out of her village Kanasar. When she was told about the Indian cricket great's tweet about her, she shyly thanked the little master. "I don't have a ground to play on, so I play on the sands," she told reporters. She also said that she idolises India batter Suryakumar Yadav and tries to hit 'long shots' like him.

The teenager, who studies in eighth standard, has six sisters and two brothers. She often helps with household chores, and even takes goats out to graze. But during her leisure time, she plays cricket, that too barefoot. Though she does not have any proper equipment, Mumal plays with passion. Her talent was noticed by the local school teacher Roshan Khan, who started coaching her .

Mumal and a few other girls from the village, all coached by Roshan Khan, recently performed well at the Rural Olympics in Rajasthan. Their performance for the cricket team was got noticed at the district level.

Mumal's father is a poor farmer and cannot afford to help her financially realise her dreams as a cricketer. However, after seeing her videos BJP state president Satish Poonia sent her a cricket kit.

When Askd about her dream, the soft-spoken teenager said: "I want to play for India".

