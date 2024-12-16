Barcelona take Leganes at home on Monday, hoping to pull clear of LaLiga rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Hansi Flick's men lead on goal difference after Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 earlier on Sunday. If Barcelona beat Leganes, they will go three clear of Atletic and four of Real Madrid, but having played an extra game over the Madrid clubs In nine meetings (including one in the cup) against Leganes, results have predictably gone very much in favour of Barcelona, with eight wins. The only Leganes win was an unexpected 2-1 reverse at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in 2018.

When will the Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Monday, December 16 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic de Montjuic, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)