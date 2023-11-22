Baroda will face Punjab in Match 18 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

BAR vs PUN pitch report

The average first innings in the last 10 matches at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane is 148.

Padding up first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 63 per cent of its contests.

Pace or Spin?

The track is expected to favour spinners.

BAR vs PUN weather report

The temperature at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius with 29 per cent humidity.

BAR vs PUN Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Vishnu Solanki

Batters: Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Bhanu Pania

All-Rounder:Abhishek Sharma, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers:Lukman Meriwala, Siddarth Kaul, Harpreet Brar, Mahesh Pithiya

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya

Baroda vs Punjab head-to-head record in One Day

Baroda and Punjab have competed against each other on four occasions in One Day. While Baroda has won two matches, Punjab has emerged victorious in two encounters. The highest score in these four games is 249 by Baroda while the lowest has been 81 also by Baroda.

The team batting first has won two times and lost two times in four matches.

Baroda vs Punjab prediction

Punjab recently beat Baroda to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 title, and will go as favourites in the upcoming match.