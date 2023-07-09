Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh
BAN vs IND, 1st T20I Live Score: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. return to action.© AFP
BAN vs IND, 1st T20I Live Score: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur. India have handed debuts to Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha.The visitors were last seen in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the knockout phase. On paper, Bangladesh should not pose a lot of problems to India but pressure will be on opener Shafali Verma who has often been found wanting against the short ball since making her international debut in 2019. (Live Scorecard | Live Streaming)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women from Mirpur
1st T20I, India Women in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Jul 09, 2023
Play In Progress
BD-W
114/5 (20.0)
IND-W
10/1 (2.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
India Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5
Batsman
Smriti Mandhana
8 (6)
Jemimah Rodrigues
1* (3)
Bowler
Marufa Akter
0/1 (1)
Salma Khatun
9/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
BAN-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I Live Scorecard
We are back for the run chase as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Bangladesh Women players take their respective positions on the field. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will open the inning for India Women and will want to get a good partnership going here. Marufa Akter has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
... THE RUN CHASE ...
This should be a routine run chase for India Women but the strength of the hosts is their spin bowling attack. If the slower bowlers can get some purchase out of this wicket and take some early scalps we could be in for a cracking game. Will Bangladesh Women be able to make a game out of this? Or will India Women stroll to an easy win? We will find out soon when we return for the run chase. Stay tuned...
Pooja Vastrakar started with a maiden as the Bangladesh Women openers got off to a circumspect start. Shamima Sultana decided to go after the debutant Minnu Mani and played some cracking shots but it was one too many as she perished looking to be aggressive. Shathi Rani had started slow but got a move on just to find her stumps shattered by Pooja Vastrakar. The skipper Nigar Sultana was a victim of some misunderstanding as she was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Sobhana Mostary was in the middle for a while getting 23 in 33 deliveries till she got stumped off the bowling of Shafali Verma. Shorna Akter helped finish strong scoring an unbeaten 28 in 28 deliveries but the hosts will not be comfortable with the score they have on the board. Deepti Sharma did not take any wickets but was economical as she conceded just 14 runs in her four overs.
Bangladesh Women have tried their best but will feel that they are 20 runs short of a competitive total! They managed to preserve their wickets but were unable to get the required momentum towards the end and managed to accumulate just 114 runs in their quota of 20 overs. They will now have to produce an outstanding bowling effort to keep the star-studded India Women batting under check. Harmanpreet Kaur will be relatively happy with her bowlers as they kept it tight despite not taking wickets in a bundle and will want her batters to put in a professional performance and get over the line.
A length ball, angling down leg. Akter flicks it towards fine leg and the batters take a single, although there were a couple of overthrows this time and the batters were able to sneak in two more runs as well. Bangladesh Women are 114/5 at the end of the innings.
OUT! RUN OUT! Good fielding from Jemimah Rodrigues. A short ball, on off, Akter mistimes her pull to deep mid-wicket. They decide to go for the second run which was never there. The throw from Jemimah Rodrigues is on money to Pooja Vastrakar at the non-striker's end. The umpire takes it upstairs and the third umpire confirms that Ritu Moni is short of the crease.
It is very full, attacking the stumps. Ritu Moni makes some room and helps it to point for another single.
Akter now pushes this full ball into covers for one.
Pooja Vastrakar nails her yorker this time, in the blockhole. Shorna Akter could only help it back to the bowler.
An inswinging delivery from Pooja Vastrakar. Ritu Moni only manages to get a thick inside edge on it. The ball goes to the right of the keeper off her thigh pads. They take one.
Flatter one, wide outside off. Moni shuffles and pushes this gently into covers. They cross for one. A brilliant penultimate over from Sharma comes to an end.
A single now Akter knocks this full ball into the off side.
Much fuller, outside off. Moni pushes it gently towards backward point for one more.
Short one, outside off. Akter taps it to point for a quick single.
Full and on off. Moni drives it to covers for one.
Slower one, full and wide outside off. Ritu Moni shuffles outside off, but still does not get any bat on ball.
Quicker delivery bowled short and outside the off pole. Shorna Akter swings her blade but does not connect.
SIX! Shorna Akter has got hold of this one and uses the long handle to good effect! This is floated full and outside the off pole. Shorna Akter gets under this and thumps this over long on for a biggie. Bangladesh Women cross the 100-run mark.
Shafali Verma continues to serve this away from the batter on the off side and keeps it full. Ritu Moni walks well outside the line of the off stump and sweeps this towards deep mid-wicket for one.