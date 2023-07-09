BAN vs IND, 1st T20I Live Score: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur. India have handed debuts to Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha.The visitors were last seen in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the knockout phase. On paper, Bangladesh should not pose a lot of problems to India but pressure will be on opener Shafali Verma who has often been found wanting against the short ball since making her international debut in 2019. (Live Scorecard | Live Streaming)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women from Mirpur