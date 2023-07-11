After clinching a comfortable win the first match, India women's team will be taking on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Mirpur. India coasted to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short but significant knock of 38. It will be an interesting match as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to seal the series while Bangladesh will aim for redemption.

When will the Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I be played?

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I will be played from Tuesday, July 11.

Where will the Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I be played?

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka .

Advertisement

What time will the Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I start?

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I?

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I will not be broadcasted on television.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I?

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I will be streamed live on Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)