Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday announced his retirement from T20I internationals. Rahim had played both matches for Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup, but the Shakib-Al-Hasan led side failed to progress to the Super 4s stage after suffering defeats against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Rahim announced his retirement on Twitter, saying he will focus on ODIs and Tests from now on.

In his statement, Rahim also said that he will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity presents itself.

"I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15," he tweeted.

— Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

Mushfiqur has now become the second player from Bangladesh to retire from T20Is following Tamim Iqbal's retirement in July.

In the Asia Cup, Rahim registered scores of 1 and 4 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Rahim represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is, scoring 1,500 runs at an average of 19.48.

The right-handed batter's highest score in this format is 72 not out. He had a strike-rate of 115.03 in T20Is for Bangladesh.