Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 Final, UAE vs Bangladesh Live Updates: United Arab Emirates captain Aayan Afzal Khan won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the U-19 Asia Cup final. The fate of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 took a dramatic turn as Bangladesh and UAE qualified for the final, ousting giants like India and Pakistan. Neither UAE, nor Bangladesh have won the U19 Asia Cup title before. The match offers them a unique opportunity to register their names in history. Both UAE and Bangladesh produced a stunning display of bowling in their respective semi-finals to prevent another Indo-Pak summit clash. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 final between UAE and Bangladesh from Dubai: