Bangladesh vs UAE, U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: UAE To Bowl First In Hunt For Maiden Title vs BAN
UAE vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Final Live updates: United Arab Emirates captain Aayan Afzal Khan won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the U-19 Asia Cup final.
UAE vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final: Both teams aim for maiden title© Twitter
Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 Final, UAE vs Bangladesh Live Updates: United Arab Emirates captain Aayan Afzal Khan won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the U-19 Asia Cup final. The fate of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 took a dramatic turn as Bangladesh and UAE qualified for the final, ousting giants like India and Pakistan. Neither UAE, nor Bangladesh have won the U19 Asia Cup title before. The match offers them a unique opportunity to register their names in history. Both UAE and Bangladesh produced a stunning display of bowling in their respective semi-finals to prevent another Indo-Pak summit clash. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 final between UAE and Bangladesh from Dubai:
Final, ACC U-19 Asia Cup, 2023, Dec 17, 2023
Play In Progress
UAE-U19
BAN-U19
22/1 (7.5)
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
United Arab Emirates Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.81
Batsman
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli
13 (24)
Rizwan Chowdhury
0* (8)
Bowler
Omid Rehman
7/1 (4)
Ayman Ahamed
15/0 (3.5)
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
Wide.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Four! Played towards mid on.
OUT! c Dhruv Parashar b Omid Rehman.
No run.