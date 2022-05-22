With the two-match series level at 0-0, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would enter the second Test with the hopes of winning the series. The second Test between both these sides will begin on Monday and the match would be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The first Test had ended in a draw and it was Angelo Mathews who starred for Sri Lanka as he scored 199 in the first innings. In the World Test Championship standings, Sri Lanka are fifth in the table while Bangladesh are in the eighth spot.

For this match, Bangladesh would be without pacer Shoriful Islam as he had picked up the injury during the first Test. Bangladesh have managed to defeat Sri Lanka just once in Test cricket, and that win had come in 2017.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test will be played from Monday, May 23 - Friday, May 27.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be available on Fancode App.

