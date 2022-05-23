Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka On Top After Dismantling Bangladesh Top-Order
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: After opting to bat, Bangladesh got off to the worst start possible as the side lost five wickets inside seven overs on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Mahmudal Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque failed to impress with the bat and it was Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando who took wickets in a jiffy. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are currently at the crease for Bangladesh and the duo have extended the sixth-wicket partnership to 42 runs, taking Bangladesh's score to 66/5 at the lunch break. Earlier, the first Test between these two sides had ended in a draw. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 23, 2022
Day 1 | Post Lunch Session
BAN
77/5 (25.5)
SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.98
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
27 (55)
Litton Das
31* (63)
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha
16/3 (9)
Praveen Jayawickrama
23/0 (7.5)
Ban vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live
Goes full and outside off, Litton Das leaves it towards the keeper.
On middle, this is defended back towards Kasun Rajitha.
On the pads. On a length and on off, Litton Das tries to defend it but hits his pads. A slight appeal from Kasun Rajitha but the finger stays down. Seemed a bit high.
Outside off, Litton Das raises arms as it goes towards the keeper.
Kasun Rajitha to bowl from the opposite end.
FOUR! A low full toss on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim opens up and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. This was a poor delivery from Praveen Jayawickrama after five good deliveries.
On middle, this is defended solidly.
There is an update on Kusal Mendis. The on-air commentators mention that he is currently under observation and won't be taking the field as of yet but hopefully, he'll be back soon.
Fuller and on middle, this is defended back towards Praveen Jayawickrama.
Goes fuller this time, this is defended towards covers.
On off, blocked out.
Tossed up outside off, this is eased towards silly point.
We are back for the post-Lunch session! Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das make their way back to the crease. The visitors are out on the field as well and it's going to be Praveen Jayawickrama to start proceedings with the ball in the post-Lunch session.
... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
Brilliant start to the Test match and it's only the first session. The visitors are certainly in control of proceedings but if they allow Rahim and Das to stay on the crease for a long period of time, all the hard work done earlier in the day will go to waste. The hosts will want to keep batting for as long as possible as they haven't got any runs to play with at the moment. It will be exciting to see the approach of both sides after the break. Do join us in a bit for the post-Lunch session.
Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat which seemed like the thing to do but it was a disastrous start from the hosts in front of a good crowd in. Both openers were sent packing without troubling the scorers and the skipper too fell after hitting a couple of glorious boundaries. Before they could recover, Bangladesh were five down with just 24 runs on the board. Since then, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have done extremely well to stay on the crease and have added some crucial runs as well. Both of them though will need to bat for another session if the hosts are to get to a decent total.
A cracking opening session here on the first day of the second Test match. Sri Lanka lost the toss but came out all guns blazing with the ball. Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando both found some swing with the new ball and then found the right length to hit as well. A wicket-each in their first over handed the visitors the upper hand. They built on it and picked up five wickets in between them inside the first seven overs to get a stranglehold on the first innings but it has eased out a bit now. They will now to come back fresh after the break and get rid of the last two recognized batters.
Fuller and on off, this is defended away. That will be lunch for the day.
Sticks to his length bowling it outside off, Litton Das leaves it out.
Similar to the last delivery, Litton Das raises his arms as it goes towards the keeper.