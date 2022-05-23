Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: After opting to bat, Bangladesh got off to the worst start possible as the side lost five wickets inside seven overs on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Mahmudal Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque failed to impress with the bat and it was Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando who took wickets in a jiffy. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are currently at the crease for Bangladesh and the duo have extended the sixth-wicket partnership to 42 runs, taking Bangladesh's score to 66/5 at the lunch break. Earlier, the first Test between these two sides had ended in a draw. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

