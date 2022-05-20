India cricketer Dinesh Karthik didn't hold back when he praised Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim on completing 5000 Test runs to become the first batter from his country to reach the massive milestone. Conveying his thoughts through a video segment The ICC Review posted on their official website, Karthik said: "For any batter, scoring 5000 Test runs is a fantastic achievement and what he has achieved is phenomenal." Mushfiqur played a gutsy knock of 105 runs in the heat as he faced 282 deliveries in the process.

"Whenever you are a flag bearer or a torchbearer or doing something first, you are always looked up to and revered and that is definitely the case with Mushfiqur Rahim... A lot of youngsters try and emulate him in that part of the world and really enjoy him as a player," Karthik added.

From a wicket-keeper to wicket-keeper, Karthik spoke candidly on the hardships one has to go through while simultaneously handling the responsibilities behind the stumps.

"When you play for a period of 17 years, especially as a wicketkeeper-batter, it can take a massive toll on your body," Karthik said. "He must know his body very well, otherwise it is very hard to keep playing at the international level for so long."

Karthik also remarked how the Bangladesh heat factor made this knock from Rahim a special one and one that would go on the top of his list.

"Bangladesh heat is something else," Karthik noted. "The sun in Bangladesh can be rather harsh at times and playing Test cricket with those long hot days sometimes when you don't get wickets ... it can be a really, really long day. I am sure he has seen a few of them and being a keeper, I know exactly how it feels," Karthik remarked.

Karthik also brought to light his side of the story and how he coped up with the Bangladesh heat during the 2007 tour.

"I remember we played a Test against them in 2007 and I had cramps all over my body ... it completely sapped me, sapped my energy and I was literally about to be admitted into the hospital... So full credit to Mushfiqur as he has done a phenomenal job and for a wicketkeeper it is a lot of hard work," he concluded.