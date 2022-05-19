Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Eye Early Wickets As Sri Lanka Seek Stability
BAN vs SL, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume their second innings at 39 for two against Bangladesh on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
1st Test, Day 5 Live: Bangladesh eye early Sri Lankan wickets in Chittagong.© AFP
BAN vs SL, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume their second innings at 39 for two against Bangladesh on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The visitors trail the hosts by 29 runs, but with the game seeming to be heading towards a draw on the final day. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal scored centuries as Bangladesh posted a total of 465 in the first innings. Earlier, Sri Lanka had 397 runs in the first innings, after having won the toss. Angelo Mathews top-scored with a brilliant 199. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong
1st Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 15, 2022
Day 4 | Stumps
BAN
465
SL
397&39/2 (17.1)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.27
% chance to win
BAN 33%
Draw 66%
SL 1%
Batsman
Dimuth Karunaratne
18 (45)
Bowler
Nayeem Hasan
21/0 (9)
Taijul Islam
0/1 (1.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates
We are back for the second innings of the Test match. The players are out in the middle. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the batting for Bangladesh. Vishwa Fernando will begin the proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
... Second Innings ...
Sri Lanka managed to build three partnerships in their innings which helped them get close to a total of 400. It all started with Dimuth Karunaratne walking back to the hut early on Day 1. Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews put up a stand close to 100. However, Angelo Mathews continued his merry way and built a partnership of 132 with Dinesh Chandimal, who was dismissed after a gritty innings of 66. It was the last partnership between Angelo Mathews and Vishwa Fernando which frustrated the opposition but helped Sri Lanka post a total of 397. The innings was surely dominated by one man, Angelo Mathews. But he will be gutted about missing out on his double-ton. Nevertheless, he should be proud of the way he has played. It's been an innings of absolute class. For Bangladesh it was the spinners who caused all the trouble. They were a bit sloppy in the field, which did cost them. But they fought back well. They were exceptional at the end of the first session and the beginning of the second. they grabbed 4 wickets in quick succession. But failed to capitalize on that towards the end. Nayeem Hasan was the leader of the pack as he grabbed 6 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan picked up three wickets. The pitch still seems to be batting friendly and the Bangladesh openers will be hoping they bat through the remaining day.
So close yet so far for Angelo Mathews! Heartbreak for him. He has played a classy inning but has got dismissed for 199. But he has certainly guided Sri Lanka to a healthy total. Finally, Bangladesh have managed to get Sri Lanka all out. They had to toil hard for 5 and a half sessions to get Sri Lanka all out. It's been hard work for the hosts. But Sri Lanka will be pleased with their performance.
OUT! CAUGHT! Heartbreak for Angelo Mathews! He holes out one short of a double ton. End of an amazing innings from him, a few of the Bangladesh players come and give him a patt on his back too as he walks off but he is gutted. He can't believe he has not got that single run he needed to get to his second double century. He had just the one ball in this over to get to it and he tried to do so. The field was got in for him. He steps out, clever from Nayeem Hasan, he slows it up, drags his length back a little. Made Mathews reach for the ball. Angelo looks to whip it over the mid-wicket fielder but it goes more off the inner half and straight to Shakib at mid-wicket. He makes no mistake. Nayeem gets his sixth. That is the end of the Lankan innings. THEY END WITH 397!
Two and Mathews now moves to 199! He has one delivery in this over to get to a double ton! Shorter and outside off, Angelo guides it past point for a couple.
On middle, Mathews flicks it to mid-wicket.
Tossed up on off, Angelo works it to mid-wicket.
Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On middle, shorter, this is pushed to mid on.