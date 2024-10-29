Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1
BAN vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Chattogram, hoping to level the series.
Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates© AFP
BAN vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: South Africa take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Chattogram, hoping to level the series. Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won just two with seven draws, their highest number at any venue. South Africa are fifth in the WTC standings, with Bangladesh languishing at eighth. Bangladesh made two changes to their squad, bringing in right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed and uncapped wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first Test. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2024, Oct 29, 2024
Day 1 | Morning Session
BAN
SA
24/0 (4.3)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.33
Batsman
Aiden Markram
15* (20)
Tony de Zorzi
5 (7)
Bowler
Hasan Mahmud
11/0 (2.3)
Nahid Rana
9/0 (2)
BAN vs SA 2nd Test Live Score Updates
No run.
Goes well wide with a fuller delivery. Aiden Markram leaves and the keeper dives across to stop.
TAP AND RUN! Serves it full and around off, Tony de Zorzi drops it to covers for a single.
Fires it full and outside off, Aiden Markram leaves.
FOUR! Solid shot! Slightly short and outside off, Aiden Markram punches off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
Serves it full and outside off, Aiden Markram leaves it to the keeper.
Touch fuller and on middle, shapes in. Aiden Markram blocks it out.
Tries to swing back in but instead bowls on the pads, Tony de Zorzi flicks it to square leg for one.
Short in length and on off, shapes away. Tony de Zorzi looks to push it away but misses.
FOUR BYES! A ripper from Rana but errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Aiden Markram leaves and the keeper can't do much about it.
Bowls in the same channel, length and outside off. Aiden Markram happily leaves it.
Four dots by Rana! Bowls it short and wide outside off. Aiden Markram shoulders arms.
Well outside off, Aiden Markram lets it go to the keeper.
Short of a length and outside off, Aiden Markram slashes his blade and misses.
Nahid Rana starts with a hard length ball, outside off, Aiden Markram leaves it alone.
Tony de Zorzi is off the mark as well. Very full and on middle, this is flicked to mid-wicket for two.
On a length and on off, Tony de Zorzi blocks it out.
At 132 clicks! A hard length delivery, angled away just outside off, Tony de Zorzi looks to defend but is beaten all ends up.
THREE! South Africa are underway! Pitched up, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it crisply through covers and takes three runs.
BEATEN! Lovely start! On a length and around off, nips away. Aiden Markram leans a bit to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.