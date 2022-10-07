Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the first match of the tri-series, also featuring hosts New Zealand, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Bangladesh head into the match following a 2-0 T20I series win over the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan, on the other hand, went down fighting against England in a seven-match series. Pakistan's middle-order has been their achilles heel since the start of the Asia Cup in September.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will not be broadcasted on any channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.