Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series Live Updates: Naseem Shah Strikes As Bangladesh Lose Early Wicket
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series Live: Pakistan would like to give a better account of themselves when they face Bangladesh in Christchurch on Thursday. In the Babar Azam-led team's previous match on Tuesday against New Zealand, Finn Allen and Devon Conway hit 62 and 49 respectively as the Kiwis won by nine wickets. Earlier, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner returned with two wickets each as New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 130/7 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 27 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the live updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series from Christchurch:
Match 6, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, 2022, Oct 13, 2022
Play In Progress
BAN
44/2 (7.0)
PAK
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.29
% chance to win
PAK 68%
BAN 32%
Batsman
Litton Das
25 (17)
Shakib Al Hasan
1* (6)
Bowler
Mohammad Wasim
16/1 (2)
Shadab Khan
3/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs PAK Live
OUT! c Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Wasim.
FOUR! That is a superb shot! Fuller and on the pads, Shanto almost plays a scoop, he hits it well and over fine leg for a boundary.
On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
Shorter and on middle, Shanto pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
DROPPED! That was a dolly! Shan Masood has put down a sitter! On off, Das just guides it straight into the hands of point. Masood spills it. A life for Das. This can prove costly. Pakistan and Mohammad Hasnain would have loved that wicket.
Two more! Shorter and on middle, Das looks to pull, it goes off the top edge fine on the leg side for two.
FOUR! That is glorious! Shot of the day already! Das steps out, he makes room. This is on a length. Das just shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over mid off. It bounces just inside the ropes. Another boundary. Third in the over.
FOUR! Raining boundaries now! This is short and on middle, it is thumped down the ground and to the long on fence.
Sensible stuff! Works it around the corner and takes one to follow the boundary.
FOUR! Hammered! That made a cracking sound of the bat! Shorter and angling away from off. Shanto pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. Three boundaries in the last 7 balls. Good start to the over.
Two to end and that is a really good and a welcome big over for Bangladesh! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of the fielder at deep square leg for two.
Length and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
That would have been close! Length and on off, Das guides it towards point and takes off. He is sent back. The fielder at point is quick to the ball, he picks it up and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
Good length and on off, defended.
FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! This is a poor ball! Down the leg side. Short. Das pulls it fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence. 8 from the first two balls. Wasim under pressure.
Das looks in serious pain! Not sure what has happened to him but he seems in a lot of pain. The physio is out. He has done his job and Das is set to continue.
FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Wasim! On the pads, Das just clips it over square leg and bags the first boundary of the game. Really well timed, did not look to hit it hard at all.
A single to end another good over for Pakistan! On middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
On off, defended.
Good footwork by Shah! On middle, this is timed beautifully back towards the bowler. Shah gets his foot down and stops it. Just the one.