Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series Live: Pakistan would like to give a better account of themselves when they face Bangladesh in Christchurch on Thursday. In the Babar Azam-led team's previous match on Tuesday against New Zealand, Finn Allen and Devon Conway hit 62 and 49 respectively as the Kiwis won by nine wickets. Earlier, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner returned with two wickets each as New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 130/7 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 27 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the live updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series from Christchurch: