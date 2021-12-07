Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Pakistan Eye Comeback After Losing Babar Azam, Azhar Ali
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Pakistan have lost their skipper Babar Azam and veteran batter Azhar Ali early on Day 4 of the second Test match at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
Babar Azam in action vs Bangladesh.© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Day 4 Live: Pakistan have lost their skipper Babar Azam and veteran batter Azhar Ali early on Day 4 of the second Test match at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Both the batters scored half-centuries before they were dismissed and added 123 runs for the third wicket. So far, for Bangladesh Taijul Islam is the best bowler with his two wickets while Edadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed picked one wicket each. Taijul dismissed both Pakistan openers -- Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique after a 59-run stand by the visitors for the first wicket. Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0. (Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 4)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Dec 04, 2021
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
PAK
209/4 (72.4)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.88
% chance to win
PAK 8%
Draw 88%
BAN 4%
Batsman
Fawad Alam
12* (28)
Mohammad Rizwan
0 (7)
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain
60/1 (16.4)
Khaled Ahmed
35/1 (12)
2 runs.
Four!
Full and on the pads. Worked to fine leg.
Full and on off. Blocked out.
Short of a length, on off. Alam blocks it from the crease.
Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
FOUR! Easy pickings. Full and down the leg side. Alam clips it to the fine leg fence.
Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
Review! Mohammad Rizwan has been given out here! He has gone for a review after some discussion with his partner. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows that there is a spike off his blade. So the decision will be overturned as the ball bounces just ahead of the diving wicketkeeper.
NOT OUT! A good length delivery around off. Mohammad Rizwan is rooted to his crease as he looks to defend it.The ball catches the outside edge of his blade off the bounce to the keeper. Bangladesh players appeal for an LBW as the bat is very close to the pads. The umpire obliges and raises his finger. But Mohammad Rizwan reviews and the replays roll in. The UltraEdge shows that there is a spike off his blade and the decision will be overturned.