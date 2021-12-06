Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain In Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: The start of play on Day 3 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan is delayed due to rain in Dhaka.
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Score Updates: Babar Azam in action vs Bangladesh.© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live: The first two days of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan were affected by rain. Batting first, Pakistan have played only 63.2 overs on the first two days of the Dhaka Test. Pakistan have 188 runs on the board for the loss of 2 wickets with skipper Babar Azam (71 not out) and Azhar Ali (52 not out) going strong against the Bangladesh bowling attack. So far, the duo have added 118 runs for the third wicket. Taijul Islam is the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh as he dismissed both Pakistan openers -- Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique. (Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 3)
Here are the Live Updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Straight From Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Dec 04, 2021
Day 3 | Rain Stoppage
BAN
PAK
188/2 (63.2)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.97
% chance to win
PAK 10%
Draw 88%
BAN 2%
Batsman
Azhar Ali
52* (136)
Babar Azam
71 (113)
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain
48/0 (12)
Khaled Ahmed
26/0 (7.2)
