Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live: The first two days of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan were affected by rain. Batting first, Pakistan have played only 63.2 overs on the first two days of the Dhaka Test. Pakistan have 188 runs on the board for the loss of 2 wickets with skipper Babar Azam (71 not out) and Azhar Ali (52 not out) going strong against the Bangladesh bowling attack. So far, the duo have added 118 runs for the third wicket. Taijul Islam is the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh as he dismissed both Pakistan openers -- Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique. (Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 3)

