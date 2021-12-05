Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: The start of play on Day 2 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been halted due to rain at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
Start of play on Day 2 of second Test has been delayed due to rain.© Twitter
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live: The start of play on Day 2 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been delayed due to rain at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan were at 161/2 at stumps on Day 1. Visiting skipper Babar Azam is batting on 60 runs and have added 91 runs for the third wicket with Azhar Ali who is also not on 36 runs. Earlier, Pakistan openers-- Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique-- added 59 runs for the first wicket. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam is the only wicket-taker as he dismissed both the Pakistan openers. Bangladesh will aim to restrict Pakistan as soon they can. (BAN vs PAK Live Scorecard 2nd Test Day 2)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Dec 04, 2021
Day 2 | Lunch
BAN
PAK
161/2 (57.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.82
% chance to win
PAK 27%
Draw 68%
BAN 5%
Batsman
Azhar Ali
36 (112)
Babar Azam
60* (99)
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain
28/0 (9)
Mehidy Hasan
31/0 (12)
