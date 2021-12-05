Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live: The start of play on Day 2 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been delayed due to rain at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan were at 161/2 at stumps on Day 1. Visiting skipper Babar Azam is batting on 60 runs and have added 91 runs for the third wicket with Azhar Ali who is also not on 36 runs. Earlier, Pakistan openers-- Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique-- added 59 runs for the first wicket. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam is the only wicket-taker as he dismissed both the Pakistan openers. Bangladesh will aim to restrict Pakistan as soon they can. (BAN vs PAK Live Scorecard 2nd Test Day 2)