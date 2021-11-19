Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Updates:Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20 international at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Here are the playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Shadab Khan comes back to bowl.
Slower, in the air, googly, on the stumps. Afif Hossain looks to work it towards the on side. Gets an outside edge and a single towards square on the off side.
Superb thinking from Haris Rauf. The follow-up delivery is a well-cooked bouncer, Nurul is hurried up by the extra pace and plays a mistimed pull towards wide mid on. A top over.
A terrific yorker, outside off and very quick, Nurul tries to dig it out but fails.
Collision but no harm done. On a length around off, Afif taps it down on the leg side, near the pitch and takes a quick run. Rauf runs towards the ball and collides with Nurul but no harm is done. Smiles exchanged.
That's another short delivery by Haris Rauf, into the hips this time. Nurul Hasan works that away to square leg.
Short of a length, outside off. Afif Hossain dabs that to third man. Single taken.
Haris Rauf starts his second over with a back-of-a-length delivery, way wide outside off. Nurul Hasan stands tall and nudges that towards third man for a single.
Haris Rauf (1-0-9-0) is back on.
Fuller, on the stumps, Afif Hossain nudges it to the on side. A dot ball to end a good over for Bangladesh. 15 runs coming from the over.
Fuller, outside off, Afif Hossain opens the face of his blade and guides it behind square on the off side for a couple.
Fuller and around off, blocked.
SIX! Another biggie! Tossed up delivery again, on the stumps. Afif Hossain charges down the track again and smashes this towards the sightscreen for a biggie. He has decided to play his shots.
SIX! This is what Bangladesh needed! Fuller delivery, on off. Afif Hossain skips down the track and smashes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Low full toss, on off, Nurul Hasan drives it to long off for a single.
Flatter and fuller googly, around off, Afif keeps it out from the back foot. A maiden over to end the first half of this game. Bangladesh are 40/4.
Review time! Afif Hossain has opted for a review straightaway after getting rapped on the pads and adjudged lbw. The Ball Tracker suggests that the ball would have spun past the off stump and it is missing the wickets! Afif Hossain survives and the on-field decision is overturned!