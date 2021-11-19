Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20 international at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The three-match T20I series between the Asian rivals will be followed by a two-match Test series. Babar Azam and his Pakistan side will be looking to continue the good run in this format which saw them reach the semi-finals of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup. Bangladesh on the other hand will have to start afresh, having tasted disappointment in yet another ICC event as they had a poor outing in the tournament. Bangladesh qualified for the Super 12 stage, but it came after a disastrous loss to Scotland in the qualifiers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf